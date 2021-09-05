Zeepin Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $658,144.28 and $45,497.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.