Zel Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00340098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00161893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00212823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002617 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

