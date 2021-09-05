Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.83 million and $47,563.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

