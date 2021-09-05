Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0004

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $474,183.23 and approximately $19,059.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

