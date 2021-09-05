Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173.37 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $173.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.00543593 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001466 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.82 or 0.01224512 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,984,736,824 coins and its circulating supply is 11,693,269,671 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.