Zoracles Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $325,167.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $325,167.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $1,199.40 or 0.02321404 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.