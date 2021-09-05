ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $67,896.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

