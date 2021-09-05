ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $578,063.28 and $11.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.00600389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,334,295,823 coins and its circulating supply is 14,254,560,552 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.