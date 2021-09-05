ZUSD Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $509.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.