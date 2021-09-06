$0.07 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. 9,297,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,712,139. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

