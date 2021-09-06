-$0.09 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

