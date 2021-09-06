-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Big Lots posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock remained flat at $$47.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 740,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

