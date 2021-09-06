-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.39). Okta reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

OKTA stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $270.40. 2,179,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,709. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Okta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Okta by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Okta by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

