$0.35 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.09 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

