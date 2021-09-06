-$0.36 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.08. 744,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

