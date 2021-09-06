$0.52 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.24. The Walt Disney reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 2,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

