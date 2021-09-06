-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

SGEN stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 783,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,948. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.