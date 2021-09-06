$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Globant posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $331.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $332.60.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

