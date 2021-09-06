$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. The Clorox posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 19.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 98.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

