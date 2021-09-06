$1.02 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $138.20 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

