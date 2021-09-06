$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

