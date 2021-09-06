$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

