$1.80 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $185.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

