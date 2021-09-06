1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191,596 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.13 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,257,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,792 shares of company stock worth $3,666,826. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.