$112.52 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce $112.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.00 million and the highest is $119.04 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $454.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 416,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $5,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

