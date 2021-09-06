$117.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $117.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.17 million to $118.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

