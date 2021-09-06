$124.86 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $124.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.