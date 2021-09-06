$128.78 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $128.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the highest is $130.00 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $490.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

