13,305 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

