147,632 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD remained flat at $$15.39 during midday trading on Monday. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,822. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

