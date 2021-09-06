$172.62 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $172.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $643.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.77 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

