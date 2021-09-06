$187.84 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce sales of $187.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.91 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $663.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $671.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.02 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,288,482. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Zscaler by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $287.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.75. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $288.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.