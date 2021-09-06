1MillionNFTs Price Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004580 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $288,887.93 and $704,038.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00147249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204584 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.66 or 0.07501575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,523.19 or 0.99934146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00943417 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

