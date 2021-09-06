1World Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,504.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. 1World has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $8,504.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00066817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00140808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.00782023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00046905 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

