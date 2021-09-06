25,464 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

