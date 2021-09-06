263,872 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 263,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.69% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $41.66 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.