$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $30.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.02 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

