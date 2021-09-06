$315.25 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post $315.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $316.50 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Interface’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

