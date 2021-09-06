$329.45 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $329.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMN stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

