$348.61 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report sales of $348.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

