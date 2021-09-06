360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 100,000 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider Tony Pitt purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$81,500.00 ($58,214.29).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Tony Pitt purchased 3,750,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$3,187,500.00 ($2,276,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

