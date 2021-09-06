$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $406.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.85 million. Sunrun reported sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock worth $10,600,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

