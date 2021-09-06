$425.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $425.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.90 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 31.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.