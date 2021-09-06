42,858 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $94.96. 2,419,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,207. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

