$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the highest is $650,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Nyxoah stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.