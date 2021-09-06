70,668 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

