$82.55 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.84 million to $83.71 million. QAD posted sales of $76.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $337.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

QADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.01 and a beta of 1.31. QAD has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 13.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,195,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 116,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

