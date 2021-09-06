$883.62 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $883.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

