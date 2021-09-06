888 (LON:888) Price Target Increased to GBX 495 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Get 888 alerts:

888 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 406.20 ($5.31). 533,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,427. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 184.82. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 383.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.