888 (LON:888) PT Raised to GBX 450

888 (LON:888) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of 888 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 406.20 ($5.31). The company had a trading volume of 533,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,427. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.82. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 389.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

